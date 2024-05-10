Brothers arrested in Reedsport facing charges including strangulation

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Two brothers are in the Coos County Jail facing multiple charges including strangulation and assault.

According to the Coos County Sheriff, officers responded to a report of assault at a Lakeside home just before 11 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arrival they learned that Wylder Labart, 18, and his brother Tryton Labart, 20 reportedly demanded money and car keys from the victim before they took off north along Highway 101 in a white Ford pickup truck.

Officers with the Reedsport Police Department later located and arrested the Labart brothers.

Both men are in the Coos County Jail facing several charges.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, OSP and Reedsport Police Department assisted the Coos County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and arrest.