Oregon Walmarts launch live bait delivery, pickup service

OREGON – Oregon anglers can now get live bait delivered right to their doorstep thanks to Walmart’s new Live Bait Pickup and Delivery Service.

In a press release, Walmart said, “the new service is designed to make fishing expeditions more convenient and hassle-free.”

According to the company, it is the first major retailer to provide live fishing bait through its online pickup and delivery allowing customers to order bait as early as 6 a.m.

Anglers can choose a pickup or delivery time and their bait will be ready within minutes.

There are several Southern Oregon locations offering the service, including both Medford stores, Eagle Point, Grants Pass, Roseburg, Coos Bay, and Klamath Falls.

