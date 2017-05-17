Burglary suspect arrested after fighting deputy

Jackson County, Ore. – A burglary and theft suspect was arrested after a six-minute physical fight with a deputy.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Richard Anthony Thomas Boyce is suspected of stealing vehicles and other property from numerous homes in the area of Payne Road and Suncrest Road near Talent.
On Tuesday night, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy found Boyce walking along Suncrest Road.
When the deputy tried to take Boyce into custody, he fought back.
JSCO said the deputy tried to use a TASER to subdue Boyce, but during the struggle Boyce was able to take the TASER from the deputy.
Two citizens saw the incident and called 911, as the deputy was unable to contact dispatch during the six-minute physical fight.
SCSO said six minutes may not seem like a lot of time, but “when it comes to a physical struggle, it really is – even for a deputy in great shape.”
Once backup arrived, Boyce was taken into custody on charges including burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer.
Both the deputy and Boyce were both treated for minor injuries.