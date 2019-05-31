Burglary, theft, elude suspect arrested in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a man for eluding officers after a burglary last September.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Jordan Lee Stanley was wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and theft spree in the City of Mt. Shasta and McCloud. Deputies said Stanley had previously eluded capture following a chase after the crimes were committed.
On the night of May 28, 2019, Stanley was spotted by police. He eluded capture for a number of hours while deputies scoured the area Alma Street and downtown Mt. Shasta. After several hours of searching, Stanley was taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office said Stanley faces several charges including burglary, theft, vandalism, auto theft, evading arrest and resisting arrest.