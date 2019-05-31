Southern Oregon politician to be appointed as circuit court judge

SALEM, Ore. – A Southern Oregonian State Representative is leaving the legislature for the bench.
Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that she will appoint Republican Representative Michael McLane of Powell Butte to the 22nd Judicial District Circuit Court, which covers Crook and Jefferson Counties.
McLane has represented House District 55, which includes parts of Jackson, Klamath and Lake Counties since 2011.
He was also the Republican leader of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2012 to 2018.