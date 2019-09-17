Students plan rally for action on climate change

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) – This Friday, hundreds of thousands of students worldwide will take to the streets to demand action on climate change. There are more than 800 events scheduled in the U.S.
It’s leading up to a U.S. climate summit where world leaders will present their plans to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
The students are demanding that their generation is included in the planning process.
Students in Portland, Oregon planning a school walkout held a press conference Monday ahead of their walkout.
Cleveland High School Lana Perice said, “Meeting these lead youth facilitators, it is empowering because I get to see people who have the same motivation, the same direction, the same ability to make that direction, and push it forward.”
Portland students will walk out of class and March to city hall to make their demands of the city.