Business leaders discuss Oregon legislature

Medford, Ore. — Local business leaders are eyeing Salem wondering how state politics will impact them.
They met today to discuss ways in which they can keep the Rogue Valley growing.
Business leaders from across Oregon met this morning to discuss strategies for solving the state’s budget problem. They said they need to start with growing Oregon’s economy. Especially with growing concerns in the state – such as healthcare and PERS. Business leaders also said meeting and discussing ideas is a simple but effective method to working towards a greater impact for the future.
“We’ve really got to curb the cost or government in Salem – we just have to. It’s painful nobody likes to talk about it and that’s how we’ve gotten in this position,” Brad Hicks said, Medford Chamber of Commerce.
Today’s meeting was closed and leaders didn’t reveal any specific strategies for growth… They may have discussed. Today’s speakers were part of the Brighter Oregon Coalition.
In addition to focusing on business strategies and government spending… The group also want to find ways to increase both high school and college graduation rates.