C-SPAN StudentCam winners from Klamath Union High School

Posted by Taylor Owen March 20, 2024

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Local students are the creators behind prize-winning C-Span Documentaries.

Klamath Union’s Elsie Baumann, Mia Hidden, and Bryce Petersen were recognized for their films. They put together movies for this year’s C-Span StudentCam Competition on the theme, “Look Forward While Considering the Past.”

Hidden and Petersen received honorable mentions for their films on political polarization and conventional farming, respectively.

Meanwhile, Baumann won 3rd prize in the entire country with her coverage of Bald Eagles in the Klamath Basin. The success didn’t come without challenges though.

Baumann said, “Photographers flush eagles. And so while we were out trying to get natural footage people were just trying to get those like award-winning shots, which is really damaging and I don’t like it when people do that. We don’t like that.”

All students were part of a digital media program at Klamath Union High School spearheaded by teacher Dan Stearns. To get some of the footage used in their documentary students traveled around Oregon and even the country.

Stearns said, “So every year I have a 365-day program. So we have a summer program as well. And so I always take them someplace in the world. So we actually went to Hawaii last year and worked on a farm. So we took that footage and decided to use that.”

Stearns also alluded to future plans for C-Span and hinted at expanding their film reach to an international range.

You can view the winning films at studentcam.org

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylor Owen
View More Posts
Taylor Owen produces and anchors NBC5 News Your Place @7. The Orange County, California native graduated from Utah Valley University with a degree in English Literature. Taylor knew she wanted to live in the Pacific Northwest and moved to Southern Oregon after graduation. Taylor started at NBC5 as a receptionist. Soon, however, her writing and organizational skills were noticed, launching her new career in journalism. In her spare time, Taylor has her nose in a good book. She loves the classics.
Anchor / Producer
Skip to content