Cage free eggs only on shelf in Oregon

A new Oregon law, now in effect, says all eggs produced or sold in Oregon must be cage-free.

The bill was signed back in 2019, mandating farms with 3,000 or more chickens must give their birds enough room to move and stretch.

The law didn’t go into full effect until now, five years later, in an effort to give farmers and supply chains time play time to implement it.

California and Washington already have similar laws in place, as does Massachusetts.

