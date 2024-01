MEDFORD, Ore. – The American Cornhole Organization is bringing its competition back to Medford this week.

The inaugural Oregon Major took place at the armory last year.

Now it’s back but this time at a new home – Rogue X this Friday and Saturday.

This will be the first national event to take over the brand-new sports complex.

There’s a $5,000 prize on the line. Admission is free for spectators with plenty of food trucks scheduled.

