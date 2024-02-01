2nd Annual Cornhole Major set for Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.- “To have a pro-level sport come to town is pretty amazing in itself, now to have a venue that matches that level a pro brand new shiny facility that we can invite the public out to see this weekend,” voiced the Director of Sports Development for Travel Medford, Brad King.

This is the second year of a three-year contract with the American Cornhole Organization, and Director of Sports Development brad king is excited to see for a boost to our local economy.

King stated, “On average athletes drop a lot of money when they’re out of town and traveling for sporting events so think of not just the hotels but restaurants and even retail.”

Fourteen different states will be represented in this tournament. The public is invited and admission is free.

“To be able to mingle with pros and just to be able to talk with pros and get to know people with the A.C.O organization,” added Organizer of a local group ‘Bullydog’, Andrea Smith

No matter your age, there is something for you at Rogue X this weekend.

King uttered, “We’ve got the junior division which has young kids, we’ve got a couple of nationally ranked kids competing all the way to the seniors.”

And they promise to deliver with a top prize of $5,000.

“Our members will bring a good game, bring lots of love, and lots of fun and laughs,” Smith promises.

So make sure you come out to one of the hottest events of the year so far. It’s going to be hosted at the brand-new Rogue X facility. Make sure you come out to the corn-a-ment I meant the tournament this Friday and Saturday.

