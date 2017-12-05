Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit going to help with Los Angeles wildfires

Yreka, Ca.- Cal Fire units in Northern California are getting together and heading down south to help as flames continue to ravage northern Los Angeles.
The Siskiyou Unit of Cal Fire sent 35 to 40 people down Tuesday morning to help with the fires. Four of them are on the incident management team that is at the center of the firefighting efforts. They tell NBC5 News that when a Cal Fire unit needs them, they are ready and willing to help because for them it’s a two-way street.
“When we have fires up in the Siskiyou Unit our Cal Fire brothers and sisters from down south San Diego, Riverside, Napa, all those folks, they travel north and come help us. So when they have fires it’s only the right thing to do for us to go down and help them,” Siskiyou Unit’s Suzy Brady explains.
Meanwhile, representatives Medford Fire-Rescue, Jackson County Fire District Three and the local office of the Oregon Department of Forestry tell us they have not sent anyone down to southern California to help.