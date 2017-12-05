Home
Busy Jacksonville intersection safer compared to alternatives

Busy Jacksonville intersection safer compared to alternatives

Local News , , , , , ,

Jacksonville, Ore.- A busy intersection in Jacksonville is causing a lot of headaches for visitors and residents alike, which is why the city asked the Oregon Department of Transportation to evaluate the safety concerns at 5th Street and California Street in Jacksonville.

Here’s what ODOT found – Five accidents occurred from 2007 to 2011, but no more have happened since then.

“It’s not a safety hazard as compared to other intersections around the state with similar configurations. we look at it as a rate and overall there is a low crash rate,” Jerry Marmon, ODOT offical said.

According to ODOT’s findings, adding a four-way stop would cause more traffic issues.

Council members say although the intersection has a low crash rate on paper it’s still dangerous. The council is asking ODOT to research other alternatives to make the intersection safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics