Dutch Bros to hold annual Drink One for Dane to support muscular dystrophy

Dutch Bros’ 18th annual Drink One for Dane giveback event is happening at all locations on Friday.

The annual event invites coffee and tea lovers to visit their local Dutch Bros on May 17 to help support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and their mission to end ALS.

According to a press release, “MDA is the leading non-profit organization in ALS research, care, advocacy, educational and professional programming.”

The popular coffee franchise was founded by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in 1992. Dane passed away in 2009 from ALS.

“When we lift our cups to Drink One for Dane, we’re not only honoring the legacy of Dane Boersma, we’re actually igniting hope across the ALS and neuromuscular disease communities. We’re telling the world that we believe in the promise of MDA’s research to end ALS and reaffirming our commitment to bold action in the face of a disease that takes too many, too soon,” said Morgan Roth, chief marketing officer at Muscular Dystrophy Association. “Every beverage fuels our momentum and that momentum fuels our certainty that we can – and will – defeat ALS.”

For every drink sold on Friday, the Dutch Bros Foundation will make a donation to MDA.

Community members can also support ALS research by donating directly to the MDA.

