California DUI suspect deported 15 times

San Diego, Calif. – A hit and run accident in California left a young boy badly injured. The driver who hit the family’s car is suspected of DUI, and this isn’t his first run in with police.
Lennox Lake was described as a little boy with a big heart always thinking of others.
His father, Benjamin Lake, said, “First thing he asked was, ‘Is mommy was okay?’”
Lennox’s mom and dad weren’t hurt in the crash that happened Saturday night on their way home from Disneyland.
Police say the driver of this truck t-boned them and took off.
They were a block from their home in San Ysidro.
The impact hit the back seat behind the driver right where Lennox was sitting.
Benjamin said, “I explained to him what happened and he just asked, “Why am I so jacked up?’ So I told him, you know, he’s going to get better and we’re going to go home soon.”
Lennox is recovering from major head trauma.
The drive who put him here is facing charges of DUI hit and run and driving without a license.
Constantino Banda lives at this house in Chula Vista with his wife and four kids.
He’s been arrested at least twice on domestic violence charges.
His now estranged wife told me he was deported January 10th but made his way back January 20th.
Customs and Immigration officials confirm he’s been sent back to Mexico at least 15 times since 2002.
Back at the hospital, Lennox’s dad isn’t focused on the driver’s background.
Benjamin said, “Not really. I’m just… I just want to bring my son home. I just miss playing with him and his sweet spirit. I just hope the justice system does what it’s supposed to do and things are handled properly.”
Doctors say Lennox has a long way to go, but they are “cautiously optimistic” he will make a full recovery.