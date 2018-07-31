California fires threaten thousands of homes

(NBC News) – Firefighters are now battling 17 separate wildfires across California.
The fires have killed at least eight people and destroyed more than 1,000 structures, most of them homes.
The largest, known as the “Carr” fire is already one of the ten most destructive in California’s history. The fire has consumed more than 100,000 acres near Redding and killed at least six people.
The fire is currently 23 percent contained, but high temperatures and dry conditions are making the battle difficult for fire crews.
Meanwhile, the quickly growing “Mendocino Complex” fire is moving closer to 10,000 homes and has become a top priority for Cal Fire.
