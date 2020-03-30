California launches new ‘Health Corps’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – The Governor of California announced a new initiative to help health care workers in the battle against the coronavirus.
During a news conference Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom called on current, former, and future health care professionals to join the new California Health Corps.
The initiative is to increase the volume of health care workers and prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to the Health Corps’ website, those who sign up will be given a salary and malpractice insurance.
Additionally, under the order, the state can suspend certain certification or licensing requirements during the emergency.
Governor Newsom also provided an update on personal protective equipment.
So far, millions of N-95 masks have been distributed throughout the state and over 100 ventilators from the federal stockpile have been refurbished.
As of mid-morning Monday, there had been more than 6,300 confirmed cases in the state of California and at least 132 deaths.