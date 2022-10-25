California man dies after crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A man died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Douglas County.

Police said at around noon on Saturday, October 25, 77-year-old David Feaver of Modesto, California lost control of his vehicle on the wet roadway near milepost 148 north of Roseburg.

The Toyota Camry that Feaver was driving hit an embankment and rolled over, landing on its roof.

Feaver was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Oregon State Police didn’t provide any further information.