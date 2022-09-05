California OES encouraging residents to conserve energy and stay cool

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA.– As wildfires continue to burn in Northern California, the California Office of Emergency Management is encouraging residents to stay safe during this heatwave.

OES held a meeting Monday morning with representatives from agencies across the state.

Because of the extreme heat, California Public Health encouraged residents to stay hydrated and cool.

The State is facing an energy deficit and needs residents to use 10% less electricity to keep the power on.

OES said they’re making sure resources are in place in case the power does go out.

OES’s Brian Ferguson said, “the state operations center here behind us is actively working with our local county partners across the state just to make sure that there’s no unmet needs. We’re pre-positioning generators should there be any power outages, providing ice, supporting cooling centers, et-cetera.”

State officials said, they’re especially concerned about high temperatures on Tuesday.

California is urging residents to cut down their air conditioning use from 4 to 9 p.m. to save energy.