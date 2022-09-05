Rum Creek Fire lines to be tested by hot weather

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– Fire officials are expecting the fire lines for the Rum Creek Fire to be tested this week.

They said the hot and windy weather could lead to rapid fire growth.

Containment on the Rum Creek Fire increased to 34% Monday.

The fire is currently burning nearly 20,000 acres.

Fire officials said 2 homes and 4 minor structures were lost.

ODF’s Connor Reardon said, “with the increase in humidity last night, firefighters were able to get in there on the fire line and contain the mop-up areas a little more and reinforce the areas they’ve been working on.”

Fire officials said they’re wrapping up burn operations near McKnabe Creek.

They said now that the smoke has cleared, they can use helicopters again.

Josephine County Emergency Management said all current evacuation orders will stay in place for now.