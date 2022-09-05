Mill Fire slowing in growth, over 100 structures damaged

WEED, Calif. – Cal Fire has been working hard on the Mill Fire since Friday, on Monday they were able to provide more details on damage caused by the fire.

Cal Fire has confirmed two fatalities and says three civilians were also injured in the fire.

Incident Management Team Five said the fire moved from the Lincoln Heights neighborhood into the city of Weed, destroying over 100 structures.

More than 50 were homes.

Cal fire says 14 other structures were damaged but crews will get a better idea on what’s been destroyed or damaged soon with mop-up operations now beginning.

“We’re doing a lot more mop-up operations and tactical patrolling, which we’re checking for hot spots and making sure nothing else is going to happen to the containment numbers,” Cal Fire spokesperson Daniel Solis said.

Damage assessment teams have begun the validation process on structures.

Cal Fire expects in the next couple days to have a more accurate number on the amount of buildings that were affected as containment improves.

Cal Fire added that although there is concern over the fire potentially growing with the warm and dry weather, they don’t anticipate the fire will spread.