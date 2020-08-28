California poultry plant closes after 8 employee deaths from COVID-19

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN/CNN) – Health officials in California have shut down a poultry plant because of a coronavirus outbreak.
So far, more than 350 employees at the Foster Farms facility in Livingston have tested positive for COVID-19. Eight have died.
The outbreak started at the end of June.
Merced County says it had issued two formal directives to the company to increase testing and implement safety measures but they said those orders weren’t followed.
The plant now must remain closed until the outbreak is under control and it can reopen safely.
Foster Farms has not responded to comment.