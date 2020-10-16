California residents frustrated over power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO/CNN) — More than 6,000 customers in California’s Bay Area are without power due to the threat of wildfires.
Pacific Gas and Electric said the shutoffs could last until Friday night.
Over the years, several massive wildfires have been linked to the company’s downed lines.
Some residents said they understand the need to guard against wildfires. Others say they’re frustrated.
Walnut Creek resident Val Jensen said, “For the prices we pay in California for electricity, to have the utility be able to just shut it off because they can’t control what’s in the system is not right.”
Michelle Foster, also a Walnut Creek resident, said, “It’s not going to be easy, but, you know, we can make it work. Have a roof over our heads. I have running water still. I have the means to drive down to Safeway. We can make it work.”
One mother points out her children are taking classes online this fall. She said no power means no school.