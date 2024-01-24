Caltrans looks for insight for “Welcome to California” sign changes

Posted by Taylar Ansures January 24, 2024

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – It’s a popular spot to stop on the way to and from the coast — the “Welcome to California” sign on Highway 199. But that sign is apparently set for a makeover.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative takes aim at beautifying public spots in the Golden State.

This includes brand new welcome signs.

Caltrans District One is currently looking for feedback from the community about what the new sign should look like.

You can head to Caltrans District One’s Facebook page to get a link to the short survey from now until Sunday, January 28.

