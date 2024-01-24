Oregon Medical Board needs to improve disciplinary process, audit finds

Author: Luisa Anderson (KGW)

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Oregon Medical Board should make systematic changes to consistently and equitably discipline health care professionals in order to protect patients, according to an Oregon Secretary of State audit released on Wednesday.

The agency has formal policies and procedures in place to investigate medical complaints, but its current process for comparing disciplinary decisions is “generally informal and intermittent,” the audit states. Auditors also said OMB’s current data system doesn’t allow the agency to easily analyze its decisions to discipline health care professionals.

“While OMB has done qualitative reviews to try to ensure consistency, the database hinders OMB’s ability to conduct routine, systematic data analysis to help assure the public and licensees that similar cases result in consistent and equitable disciplinary outcomes,” the audit said.

The medical board is entrusted with protecting patients while licensing and overseeing different groups of health care professionals in the state. One of its key roles is to investigate complaints against licensees, conduct investigations when there’s a potential violation of Oregon’s Medical Practice Act, and impose disciplinary action. The agency receives about 700 to 800 complaints each year, according to the audit.

The report urged the board to do more to protect patients and maintain public trust, including implementing better disciplinary guidelines and routinely analyzing its disciplinary decisions for equity and consistency, the audit states.

“If licensees are disciplined inconsistently or inequitably, especially as the result of racial bias or discrimination, it can have the effect of limiting the representation of people of color in medical professions,” the audit states. “This can contribute to continued disparities in medical treatment and health outcomes for these communities.”

“The OMB is committed to consistent and equitable outcomes in our investigations,” OMB Executive Director Nicole Krishnaswami wrote in a letter responding to the audit. “We agree with the report’s findings and the four recommendations which directly align with the OMB’s mission and values.”

Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade released a statement.