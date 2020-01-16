Caltrans preps for another winter weather surge

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.– Counties in Northern California are expecting some feet of snow over the next few days. Mount Shasta Police is already telling people to stay off the roads for snow removal work.
Caltrans District 2 says it had crews clearing and maintaining roads during the storms last week. They expect this week to be no different.
Caltrans says it expects heavy rain in the valleys for the most part. But once they get into higher elevations that’s where lots of snow will be expected. Crews will be working around the clock to make sure roads, especially I-5, stay open though.
If large amounts of snow do hit the mountains, there may be lengthy delays or even closures.
“Just want folks to be as prepared as possible if they need to travel during this time period,” said Chris Woodward, public information officer for Caltrans District 2. “The higher elevation travel is discouraged over this time period due to some of the amounts we’re seeing.”
Caltrans says if you do need to travel make sure you have extra food and water, warm clothes and a full tank of gas. If you would like to check road conditions, you can do so on QuickMap.
The department is also urging caution while driving near Caltrans crews. They ask that you take things slow and provide enough space to avoid accidents or injury.
