Camp Fire survivor becomes cop for a day

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) – California cops surprised a young Camp Fire survivor with his very own police cruiser on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, 5-year-old Jack Stieb lost his grandmother and his aunt. A few months later, the Camp Fire destroyed his home, with his SWAT costume inside.
Jack wants to be a cop when he grows up, so he could hardly believe his eyes when a volunteer group and the Roseville Police Department surprised him with a miniature cop car.
Jack cruised around the entrance of the police department, laughing and telling his Mommy to “put her hands up.”
The best part: two teenagers donated their allowances to buy Jack his new set of wheels.
