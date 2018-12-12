Burglary spree suspects sought by Medford police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Four separate suspects wanted in connection with a weekend burglary spree are being sought by police.
The Medford Police Department said from December 7th to the 9th, four unknown Hispanic males cut chain link fences at four local businesses, making off with high-dollar equipment and tools.
In all, police said the suspects got away with taking over $50,000-worth of property.
MPD said the following businesses were burglarized:
- Peterson Cat Equipment, 2720 Biddle Road
- Bullet Rentals, 3366 Crater Lake Avenue
- Robinson Brothers Construction, 3384 Crater Lake Avenue
- United Rentals, 2216 W. Main Street
Police said the suspects used a dark-colored 2000 Ford Econoline Van in the burglaries.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 541-774-2250.