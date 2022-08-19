Can Oregon cash in on the U.S. government’s big semiconductor spending?

(KGW) Last week, President Biden signed the $280 billion CHIPS Act into law — making a major investment into U.S. manufacturing of semiconductors, the little chips that power most of our modern electronics. With a longstanding link to this corner of the tech industry, Oregon could stand to attract a lot of that money into the state economy. But recent history, like Intel’s choice to build chip manufacturing facilities in Ohio instead of Oregon, demonstrates how the state could also be ill-equipped to stay competitive. Here’s what a task force looking at this very issue came up with.

