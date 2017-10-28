Where you can take prescription meds on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Medford, Ore.- Today, October 28th, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the United States.

In Southern Oregon, there are multiple places that you can take those unused or outdated prescription medications.

For those near the Medford area, Medford Police will be taking prescription medications until noon today at the Medford City Hall. You can also dispose of any unwanted sensitive documents. Rogue Disposal and Recycling will be taking care of the papers.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be accept any unused or outdated prescription medications until 2 P.M. at their offices today.

Other locations to drop your outdated or unused prescription medications include the Eagle Point Police Department offices, Josephine County Sheriff’s office, and the Klamath Falls Police Department all until 2 P.M.

A full list, provided by Congressman Greg Walden, of the collection sites in Oregon is available here.