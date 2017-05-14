Car crash on Crater Lake Ave

Medford, Ore., — An overnight car crash in Medford leaves one man in critical condition.
Medford Police say around 2:30 this morning, a silver car left the road on Crater Lake Avenue and struck a truck.
Medford Fire Rescue had to pull the driver from the car.
He was taken to the hospital with both head and internal injuries. police say speed may have been a factor.
