Community comes together to support local radio DJ battling cancer

“It’s overwhelming. I mean the turnout has been incredible. It’s nothing that we could have ever expected,” exclaimed Larry’s daughter Laci Neal.
Hundreds of people — giving back to a man who has given so much.
“He’s raised so much money for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He’s just a great person. He always helps with every community event that he can and he always has,” lauded co-worker Kym Plankenhorn.
Friends, family, community, coworkers and rivals all showing their love for Larry.
“In a crazy world where people maybe lose focus and touch with one another, I think it’s wonderful all the local businesses and all these patrons here supporting a person in need,” said Larry’s friend Brian Poppa.
A long-time radio personality, Larry Neal, spent 53 days in the hospital earlier this year fighting a rare form of cancer.
Now, through auctions, drawings and live music, the hope of the event is to raise money and support for Larry and his family.
“Local businesses donated so much that’s being raffled off — auctioned off — and I’m excited for the fun to start.”
It’s something his daughter says she’s very thankful for.
“It means the world. I mean I didn’t know that the community would come together like this and do something. I mean I know that I love my dad, but it’s amazing to see how many other people love him too.”
All the proceeds from the event go to Larry and his family.