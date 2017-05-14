Medford, Ore., — With the help of local postal workers, ACCESS is bringing in thousands of pounds of food to Rogue Valley families in need.
It’s the 25th annual national Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
Residents from Jackson County, to across the country left out non perishable food for their mailmen to pick up and deliver to local food banks.
Last year in Jackson County alone, over 50-thousand pounds of food was donated to ACCESS.
That means families in need were given about 20 pounds of food per person.
“It’s great because it helps us at ACCESS to be able to continue to feed people through the summer time, cause actually the biggest service months for us are July and August.” said Phillip Yates.
This year Yates hopes to get 60-thousand pounds of non perishable food.
If you didn’t get a chance to leave out food for your mail man, Yates says they’ll still be picking it up throughout the rest of the week.