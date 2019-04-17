Home
Carl’s Jr. will test CBD-infused burger

Carl’s Jr. will test CBD-infused burger

News Top Stories U.S. & World

DENVER, Colo. (NBC) – Carl’s Jr. is gearing up to test a special menu item.

On April 20th, the unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts, Carl’s Jr. will test a CBD-infused burger at one of its Denver locations.

For one day only, customers can order the Rocky Mountain High Cheeseburger Delight for $4.20.

The Rocky Mountain High cheeseburger features two beef patties paired with Carl’s Jr. Signature Santa Fe Sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil, along with pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and waffle fries.

Carl’s Jr. is the first national fast-food chain to test CBD-infused options on its menu.

The non-psychoactive cannabis compound has become one of the hottest ingredients in consumer products.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »