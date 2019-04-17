Carl’s Jr. will test CBD-infused burger

DENVER, Colo. (NBC) – Carl’s Jr. is gearing up to test a special menu item.
On April 20th, the unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts, Carl’s Jr. will test a CBD-infused burger at one of its Denver locations.
For one day only, customers can order the Rocky Mountain High Cheeseburger Delight for $4.20.
The Rocky Mountain High cheeseburger features two beef patties paired with Carl’s Jr. Signature Santa Fe Sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil, along with pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and waffle fries.
Carl’s Jr. is the first national fast-food chain to test CBD-infused options on its menu.
The non-psychoactive cannabis compound has become one of the hottest ingredients in consumer products.