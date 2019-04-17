Home
Woman reported missing in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are looking for a missing woman in Lane County.

On April 16, 33-year-old Gemany Eidman was reported missing. The last known sighting of Eidman was on April 10 in the Cottage Grove area.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Eidman is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has long, light brown hair and blue eyes. Both of her arms are tattooed, with a Jiminy Cricket tattoo covering most of her left arm.

Anyone who may have seen Eidman after April 10 is asked to call 541-682-4141.

