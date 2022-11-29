Lost River HS claims 1A state title after dominating Saint Paul 43-0

MERRILL, Ore. – Another local high school was also crowned champions on Saturday.

Lost River High School brought home the 1A state title.

They also dominated their final game, shutting out Saint Paul 43-0.

It’s the first football state championship for the school, since 2004.

The Raiders head coach said the team felt they were ready to win it all after last season’s loss in the semi-finals.

“It’s not just the four that are here,” head coach Dennis Dunlea said. “But their classmates and the kids below them felt like we didn’t necessarily play our best, but we did belong there at that level. They just sort of had a different level of commitment and belief that they could do that.”

They finished the season with just one loss.

That came against Saint Paul in September, who they beat for the championship on Saturday in a rematch.