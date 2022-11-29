Lost River HS claims 1A state title after dominating Saint Paul 43-0

Posted by Zack Larsen November 28, 2022

MERRILL, Ore. – Another local high school was also crowned champions on Saturday.

Lost River High School brought home the 1A state title.

They also dominated their final game, shutting out Saint Paul 43-0.

It’s the first football state championship for the school, since 2004.

The Raiders head coach said the team felt they were ready to win it all after last season’s loss in the semi-finals.

“It’s not just the four that are here,” head coach Dennis Dunlea said. “But their classmates and the kids below them felt like we didn’t necessarily play our best, but we did belong there at that level. They just sort of had a different level of commitment and belief that they could do that.”

They finished the season with just one loss.

That came against Saint Paul in September, who they beat for the championship on Saturday in a rematch.

Tags:
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content