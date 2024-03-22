PHS hosts Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge

PHOENIX, Ore.- The Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge was held at Phoenix High School today.

“This is definitely a highlight of our year,” Phoenix-Talent School District Superintendent Brent Barry said.

The Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge puts nine students from three elementary schools against each other in a cook off. Each student had a Sodexo staff member to help them make their meals.

“This is going to be hard,” one student said.

These creations were then plated and judged by 5 judges. Superintendent Barry says it was hard to pick a winner.

“[They] put together some masterpieces. This was a tough year. I’m really happy I’m not a judge this year,” Barry said, “This is one of the best years I’ve seen”.

All of the students participating were awarded prizes and medals, but the first-place prize excited everyone: a brand-new set of cooking pans. The winner of these pans was Talent Elementary School fifth grader Finn Krause. He says the recipe he presented is a big hit.

“The recipe I made, Miracle Mac and Cheese, is definitely a house favorite and a friend favorite,” Krause said.

Krause says he’s had a strong passion for cooking even before he stepped up to the counter. He says he used to pull out the pots and pans in his home and pretend to cook with his family. And with this win, Krause’s love of cooking has paid off.

“This is my first year doing Chef’s Challenge and, well, I won on my first year so, that’s a lot of confidence going forward,” Krause said.

Superintendent Barry says they’ve been collaborating with Sodexo to present this event for over a decade, and he looks forward to seeing next year’s turnout.

