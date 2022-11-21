Case of monkeypox reported in Jackson County, public health officials say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Public health officials are reporting a case of monkeypox in Jackson County.

The first suspected case of monkeypox, also known as hMPXV, in Jackson County was reported on November 2. However, it turned out that case was not actually monkeypox. Therefore, the official Jackson County hMPXV case count returned to zero.

That all changed on November 21, when Jackson County Public Health reported a monkeypox infection in an adult resident of Jackson County. It’s currently the county’s only known hMPXV case.

Jackson County Public Health said while the spread of monkeypox in the United States is slowing, people should continue to follow the recommended prevention steps.

For more information about monkeypox, visit Jackson County Public Health’s website.