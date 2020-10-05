‘Category A’ disaster status approved for some Oregon counties

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The government approved an amendment to Oregon’s Major Disaster Declaration that will allow federal reimbursement for debris removal.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said on October 5, a “Category A” disaster was authorized in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion Counties.
The authorization allows FEMA to reimburse state, local, tribal governments, and certain non-profits for eligible costs with removal of debris from wildfires.
The funds will come from FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which helps communities recover from major disasters and emergencies.
The State of Oregon will receive and distribute the funds.
For more information about FEMA’s program, visit https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public