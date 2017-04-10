Home
Caught on camera: Man jumps into freezing lake to save dog

St. Alberta, Canada (CNN Newsource, Video: CTV) — The bonds between an owner and pet can be very strong.

One Canada man showed just how strong when he jumped into a freezing pond to save his dog.

Love and courage is what this Canadian man must’ve had to jump into icy waters to save his drowning dog

Pure dumb luck is what one news crew had–because they just happened to be there to catch it all on camera as Duncan McIver jumped in without hesitation after witnessing his dog fall through the ice in Saint Alberta, Canada.

The news crew that captured the heroic rescue was, ironically, in the area shooting a story on the dangers of thin ice.

Both McIver and his dog Cosmo are okay.

