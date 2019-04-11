Caught on camera: power pole falls on car in Washington State

TUKWILA, Wash. (NBC) – Newly released video from Washington State shows the moment several power poles fell onto the street. One of the poles falls right onto a car.
The incident took place last Friday.
City-owned cameras captured two of the poles falling.
At first, you can see the lines shaking. And then, just as a vehicle is passing by, the power pole falls right on top of the vehicle.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they said they were frustrated. They couldn’t reach the couple because the lines were still live.
Eventually, power was cut to the lines, and the couple inside the vehicle only suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.