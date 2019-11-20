Cave Junction ramping up security downtown

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Cave Junction is moving forward with plans to ramp up security downtown.
Josephine County Commissioners voted in September of 2018 to use the money from the sale of a county building towards additional street lights and security cameras.
Last week, the city met to discuss how they want to implement the plan.
It decided to use the a little over $100,000 to install 8 cameras downtown and allow for 16 street lights to have LED lights.
“This is a demonstration of a community pulling together and finding ways to provide their own security to reduce the challenges that we face when we don’t have our own police department,” said Rebecca Patton, city recorder for the City of Cave Junction.
Patton says they will also be approaching 26 businesses downtown to offer them money to install lights.
If the businesses are willing to spend $250, the city will cover the remaining cost of up to $750.
Right now, the city is waiting on commissioners to approve the implementation plan.
They hope to start working on the project as soon as possible.
