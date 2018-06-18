CBP releases photos from Texas border processing facility

McALLEN, Tex. (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection released photos Sunday of a detention facility in McAllen, Texas.
Media was able to tour the facility but were barred from shooting any pictures or video due to what CBP cited as privacy concerns.
Lawmakers came to south Texas Sunday to tour processing centers in the Rio Grande Valley.
They said they wanted to learn more about how undocumented immigrants are processed.
The visit also comes as debates continue about the Trump administration’s new policy of sending adults who illegally cross the border into criminal proceedings along with immigration proceedings.
This policy has led to the controversial separation of children from their parents.
The group of lawmakers who visited Sunday have called on the Trump administration to change its policy.
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley said he has “spoken directly” with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and also wants to meet with the president.