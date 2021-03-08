CDC issues post-vaccination guidelines

The agency says fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people inside without wearing masks or physical distancing. They can also visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease, also without wearing a mask or physical distancing. They also do not need to quarantine after a known exposure as long as they have no symptoms.
However, the CDC says it’s still important to wear a well-fitted mask and physical distance in public and avoid medium-and large-sized in-person gatherings.
The CDC defines “fully vaccinated” to mean that that at least two weeks have passed since a person has received the second shot of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.