CDC issues post-vaccination guidelines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – If you have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, then you may want to listen up. The CDC just released guidelines on what you can do and what you should still avoid.

The agency says fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people inside without wearing masks or physical distancing. They can also visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease, also without wearing a mask or physical distancing. They also do not need to quarantine after a known exposure as long as they have no symptoms.

However, the CDC says it’s still important to wear a well-fitted mask and physical distance in public and avoid medium-and large-sized in-person gatherings.

The CDC defines “fully vaccinated” to mean that that at least two weeks have passed since a person has received the second shot of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

