Cal-Ore to offer fiber in Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – Yreka residents will soon have a new choice when it comes to broadband.

Cal-Ore Communications will offer a new wired option called FTTP, or as it’s more commonly called simply fiber.

A direct wired broadband connection is much faster and more stable than Wi-Fi.

Cal-Ore will also soon offer a 100 mbps wireless option which will be available before the fiber option.

“This is a huge win for the city because what it does is it elevates the standard of living for members of the public,” said City Manager Jason Ledbetter.

Cal-Ore Communications says crews will be out in the coming weeks as they work to complete the build as quickly and safely as possible.

It says customers should get fiber connected in the fall, but wireless should be available in a few weeks.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.