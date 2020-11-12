Home
CDC updates mask guidelines

(KSL) – Officials with the Centers for Disease Control are alerting Americans that wearing a mask not only protects people around the wearer from the spread of COVID-19, but it protects the person wearing the mask, too.

As part of the new guidance, the CDC said adopting universal masking policies can help states avoid future lockdowns.

“Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene and adequate ventilation,” CDC officials said.

The CDC reports cloth masks can block virus particles exhaled by the person wearing the mask as well as block incoming infectious droplets from others. This update followed several studies that showed wearing cloth masks can reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 70%.

