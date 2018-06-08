Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

(NBCNC) – American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in France while filming an episode for his acclaimed CNN series “Parts Unknown.”
The celebrity chef and world traveling storyteller was found dead in his hotel room in France, an apparent suicide. He was just 61-years-old.
CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death in a statement writing, “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and his family in this incredibly difficult time.”
Bourdain has left such an incredible mark on the world.
His television show was about cooking and food but it was also about the human condition, culture.
He took us on amazing journeys around the globe, exploring cultures and places you wouldn’t ordinarily get to see, traveling to more than 120 countries in his years and really connected with people.
He shot to fame in 2000 with the best-selling book called “Kitchen Confidential,” a behind the scenes expose on New York’s restaurant scene where he worked as a line cook and a chef for decades.
He then became a television star with a show on the Food Network and then the Travel Channel and most recently on CNN.
He wrote that his love for food was first kindled on a vacation in France. That is where his life tragically came to an end.
If you need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255