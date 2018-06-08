Utility rates could increase in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford took another step forward with a decision that could raise utility rates.
The majority of councilors voted to move the ordinance forward to a second reading.
City staff previously told NBC5 News that—if passed—a typical single-family home would see about a $7 increase in their city utility fee. And while people may not want to see higher bills, they said it will save residents in the long run.
The fees would go toward maintaining sewer collection, storm drain, and street maintenance.
If the fee increase is passed, it is expected to go into effect this summer.