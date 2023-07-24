Central Oregon driver sleeps under tree waiting for help

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – A woman who crashed her car in Oregon, was later found by police fast asleep under a tree.

Crook County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman crashed 120 feet down an embankment early Saturday, rolling her vehicle and hitting several large boulders on the way down.

Deputies found the SUV in a dry creek bed, but no one was inside.

Using a drone, the driver was located nearby sleeping under a tree.

She said she didn’t have cell service so she chose to go to sleep.

Deputies say they found a large bottle of alcohol near where she was sleeping, but say they do not have probable cause for DUI charges.

