High winds cause the Golden Fire to explode to 2,000 acres over night

BONANZA, Ore. – The Golden Fire, burning in Klamath County grew to 2,000 acres after starting Saturday afternoon.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the Golden Fire continues to burn in Bly Mountain, about 11 miles north of Bonanza.

The fire is 0% contained. ODF says high temperatures and winds in the area caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Weather conditions aren’t looking any better Sunday, with the National Weather Service issuing a red flag warning for the area through Monday, with winds up to 40 miles per hour.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office sent two task forces to protect the multiple structures that are threatened.

“Due to the large amount of structures in the area, it’s very important to have those folks around as they are trained for structure protection as well as helping with these types of incidents,” said Jennifer Case, with ODF.

The areas under level three, go now evacuations are east of Highway 140 E, north of Keno Springs Lane, and south of Polar Bear Lane. An evacuation shelter has been set up at Bonanza High School, at 31601 Mission Street. People can find the latest evacuation information by signing up for Klamath County Alerts on the county’s website.

